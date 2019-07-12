AFCON 2019: Nigeria, Lucky To Score So Late -Rohr

Super Eagles of Nigeria manager, Gernot Rohr has admitted that his team was somewhat lucky to score their late winner against South Africa in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinals.

Earlier goals from Samuel Chukwueze and Bongani Zungu had left the score locked at 1-1 and seemingly headed for extra time.

However, William Troost-Ekong scored from a corner kick in the 89th minute following a goalkeeper error from Ronwen Williams, handing the Super Eagles a hard-fought but deserved place in the semifinals.

“It was a great match. South Africa is a very good team, they had a very good game against Egypt but it’s too difficult to do this two times in a row,” Rohr said after the game.

He said: “We were lucky to score in the last minute, but yet we were mentally strong to do this. I salute South Africa for having a great team.

“What was the best today is the great spirit between both teams. Our next game is going to be more difficult, but we will be ready.”

Nigeria will face either Ivory Coast or Algeria in their semifinal on Sunday night in Cairo.