Zamfara: What I regret Most As Ex-Governor- Yari

Immediate past governor of Zamfara, AbdulAzizYari, has said he regrets not handing over to his choice successor who, according to him, understands how best to continue his administration’s programmes of the past eight years.

The ex-governor, however, urged the residents of the state to support the current government even though it is headed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Yari, who spoke in an interview with newsmen, said he had thought he would hand over government to a person who understands the political journey and could continue from where he would stop.

“When my tenure was coming to an end, I was hoping to hand over to a person that would ensure continuity.

“Unfortunately, that was not how God designed it to be,” he said.

Yari, whose administration ended two months ago, also said he left some projects uncompleted.

“I left behind a number of projects I had wanted to accomplish such as the state-owned university. I wanted the university project to reach between 60 or 70% completion stage so that my successor will complete it,” he said.