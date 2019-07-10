Youths Want FG To Cancel Suspended RUGA Programme

The Concerned Youths of Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau have urged the Federal Government to cancel its suspended Ruga programme.

Spokesperson of the group, Mr Macham Makut made the call while addressing newsmen yesterday in Jos.

“We are aware that only the unilateral implementation of the Ruga programme was suspended.

“We therefore fear that the so-called suspension is only aimed at changing strategy,” Makut said.

The spokesperson said that the policy was not in the interest of the natives.

“In the first place, virtually all the lands supposedly allocated for the so-called Ruga settlements are currently in use either for farming or human habitation.

“We want to make it clear for the records that we are totally against it.

“The best option for us is for every livestock farmer to cage his animals and raise them privately without constituting nuisance,” he said.