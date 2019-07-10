Youths Give Govt Ultimatum Over East/West Road

Youths of Nkpolu Community in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State have issued a two-week ultimatum to the government at all levels to remediate the deplorable condition of Nkpolu axis of the East/West Road.

The ultimatum which was given on Monday by the community Development Committee Chairman, Achinike Anugbugwa stated that if the federal, state and local governments fail to respond positively to their plight, they would have no option than to embark on a protest which might lead to blockage of the Nkpolu axis of the East/West road.

The ultimatum, according to him, begins from yesterday.

The Tide recalls that in November 2018, the community embarked on a similar protest to draw government’s attention to the deplorable condition of the road. During the protest, a 26 year Aleruchi Woko was shot dead by a soilder, leading to a violent clash between the community and the Nigerian Army.

The CDC chairman however, lamented that, “eight months after the death of our brother, Aleruchi, nothing has been done and after his burial yesterday, we are giving the federal, state and local governments two weeks to fix the road. If not, we will block the Nkpolu axis of the East/West Road. We are collaborating with civil society organisations, NUPENG and other stakeholders in this action”.

Meanwhile, the State Chairman of Civil Society Organisations, Enefa Georgewill regretted that the culprit who shot Aleruchi Woko dead was shielded by the authorities of the Nigerian Army, vowing to get justice for the killing of the young man.

According to him, “It is very unfortunate that government has been adamant over an issue that claimed the life of an individual”.