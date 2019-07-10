Wike’s Re-Election Divine, Obuah Insists

The Rivers State Chairman of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), Bro Felix Obuah has reiterated that the reelection of Governor Nyesom Wike in the 2019 general election was divine.

This is as Obuah rejoices with the Governor on his tribunal victory against the African Action Congress (AAC) and its governorship candidate in the last general poll, Biokpomabo Awara whose petition was dismissed on Monday.

The State PDP chairman stated this in a statement issued on Monday evening by his media aide, Jerry Needam and made available to newsmen in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

The statement recalled that Mr. Awara who had filed petition at the Rivers State Election Tribunal against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Gov Wike and the PDP had his petition thrown out fnot only for being found incompetent, but also failing to meet key procedural requirements as to applying for pre-hearing information.

Obuah also noted that the judgement has proved that the mandate of Rivers people to Barr. Wike as their Governor remains sacrosanct and cannot be reversed or distorted under any guise.

He stated, “When humans and God are of one accord concerning any issue as is the case with the re-election of Governor Wike, the PDP chairman noted, it is usually victory all the way for the just and greater fall for the unjust.”

He thanked Rivers people for their steadfastness against the ‘force and fury of hell’ unleashed on them by the undemocratic elements throughout the election period and enjoined them not to relent or allow these enemies of the State any point of entry.

The PDP chairman also reassured people and residents of the State of the resolve of the PDP-led government to remain on the path of good governance and economic emancipation of the people.

Dennis Naku