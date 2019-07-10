Wike, Others For NIPR Conference

Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike among other dignitaries are expected at the annual conference of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), Rivers State Chapter on Thursday in Port- Harcourt.

Wike who is the grand patron of the NIPR is expected to address the gathering as well.

The conference which has been an annual ritual for public relation practitioners in the state is expected to brainstorm on the topic,” Post Election Peace Building: The Role of Public Relations”.

Former Head of Department of Mass Communication in the Rivers State University, Prof. Godwin Okom is expected to speak on the theme of the conference.

According to a statement signed by the State Chairman of NIPR, Paulinus Nsirim and Chairman of the conference organising committee, Ayeowueke Opuiyo and made available to The Tide, the event is expected to witness the presence of experts in the field of marketing communications.

Young and upcoming public relations practitioners are expected to enhance their knowledge and professional network.

It will also provide opportunities for influential companies and organisations to reach out to professionals, including potential customers in the field.