Roadside Traders, Car Dealers Get Relief …As RSG Extends Ban To July 21

Car dealers, artisans and traders in Rivers State who are operating illegally on the road can now heave a sigh of relief as the state government has extended the July 1 ultimatum given to them to vacate the road to July 21.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transport, Samuel Egumah disclosed this on Monday during a sensitisation programme on the need to decongest the roads and streets of Port Harcourt.

He said the extension of time became necessary to enable the affected victims find a suitable alternative location that would be in line with government’s policy on road decongestion.

He reiterated that at the expiration of July 21 deadline, no illegal roadside artisan, car dealer, vulchaniser and street trader would be allowed to operate, saying the government’s task force would be in action to tame the defaulters who would wish to dare the government.

The Permanent Secretary said the ministry would also use the period of the extension to sensitise all persons involved in the illegality against the act.

The areas visited by the task force include Ikoku motor spare parts market, Abali Park, waterline motor parks among, others.

Speaking to The Tide, a car dealer, Jude Amaegwu expressed joy over the extension of the ultimatum, saying the 21 day grace would enable him and some of his colleagues in the business look for an alternative space off the road.

He lauded the governor for granting their appeal for extension as the earlier July 1 deadline was not possible for them to relocate.

A roadside mechanic operator, Johnson Ime, blamed motor spare parts dealers for the congestion on the road, stressing that the problem of road congestion should not be blamed on roadside mechanics and car dealers alone.

“Motor spare parts hawkers also contribute to road congestion, they stop prospective buyers in the middle of the road and negotiate business not minding the gridlock caused by the act”, he said, adding that “commercial taxi drivers also stop and pick passengers along the way causing slow movement”.