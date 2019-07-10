Reps Raise Adhoc Panel On Edo Assembly Crisis …As Lawmakers Storm NASS

The House of Representatives yesterday set up an adhoc committee to investigate the lingering crisis rocking the Edo state House of Assembly with a view to taking an informed decision.

This followed the consideration and adoption of a motion of urgent public importance brought by Hon Julius Ihonvbare, (APC, Edo), wherein he expressed the need for the House to intervene and take over the control of the state Assembly due to what he described as “total breakdown of law and order”.

The House speaker Femi Gbajabiamila while announcing the composition of the panel to be led by Hon. Abdulrazak Namdas (APC, Adamawa) urged them to explore the possibility of also reconciling warring parties in the state legislature.

Hon. Ihonvbare had rendered an account of how the state governor, Godwin Obaseki, on June 17 hurriedly inaugurated the House with just nine members out of 24 at about 10: pm without duly notifying other lawmakers to elect via an executive proclamation as provided for by the constitution.

He also prayed the House to as a matter of urgent national importance take over the affairs of the state Assembly in order to protect democracy in the state and defend the Constitution.

Members debating the motion were unanimous in their condemnation of the act whilst asking that the House investigate the matter to ascertain the veracity of claims that the governor actually wrote to individual members if the state Assembly notifying them if the inauguration.

Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila who presided over the plenary also asked the 13-man panel to while investigating constitutional violations on the part of the governor also explore the possibility of reconciling warring parties.

Meanwhile, aggrieved members of the Edo state House of Assembly loyal to the APC national chairman, Adams Oshiomole were at the National Assembly to witness proceedings of the House regarding their matter on yesterday.

The Lawmakers numbering 14 out of the 24-member House of Assembly stormed the House of Representatives chamber as early as 10:30 am to impress it on the House to condemn and take over the affairs of the state Assembly.