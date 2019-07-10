Police New Intakes Begin Training August, Sept

Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC), Mr Musliu Smith, the says successful candidates, who scaled through the ongoing recruitment exercise in the country will commence training between August and September.

Smith stated this yesterday in Akure while speaking with newsmen during his monitoring exercise at the Ondo State Police Command.

The commission, he said, had the approval of President Muhammadu Buhari to recruit 10,000 recruits for the force, our correspondent reports.

He said that the screening exercise adopted the same standard procedure all over the country.

“This is the first time we are doing very intensive screening of the people we want to bring into the force in the country.

“So, this is the beginning of the process and I am sure within the next two months, we shall be ready for those shortlisted to report to the police college for training,” he said.

Smith, a former Inspector General of Police, said that the exercise was going on smoothly across the country.

He also explained that with the recruitment, the shortage of police personnel would be minimal.

According to him, the exercise has been very transparent and personnel from the commission as well as senior officers representing the Inspector General of Police are involved in all the states.

“We cannot leave everything to the command alone.

“We are using their facilities and their people, especially the medical team which is supporting us. So far, the exercise is going on very well.

“Though 10,000 is not enough, but you have to start somewhere and the shortage of police personnel which the public always complain of will soon be something of the past,” Smith said.