PH Hosts MAN’s AGM, Goods Exhibition,Today

The Rivers State capital, Port Harcourt, will today play host to the 35th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Rivers/Bayelsa Branch.

The Chairman of the Branch, Senator Adawari Michael Pepple said the occasion would also showcase the rich productive companies in the two states and their home goods.

Speaking to newsmen in Port Harcourt last week, Senator Pepple, who was represented by his 1st Vice Chairman, Mr Vincent Okuku, said the 4th MAN products exhibition would prove the comparative advantage which made-in-Nigeria goods have over the foreign ones.

He added that there would also be a public lecture on the 2019 MAN’s theme,’’ Redeeming our Economic potentials through manufacturing .’’ to be delivered by the Chairman/Managing Director, Bennett Industries Limited (BIL) and former Vice Chairman, Manufacturer Power Development Company Limited (MPDCL), Engr Reginald Ike Odiah.

The Chairman is expected to conduct the two state governors, other council executives and business bigwigs round the over 45 stands at the exhibition grounds.

The Tide reported last week that over 5,000 persons would be transacting businesses at the various stands, as Port Harcourt would soon become the 2nd largest business hub in the country.

Our correspondent also reports that the trade exhibition will also feature business discussion, enquires discount sales, customer education and enlightenment, as many banks would be there for account opening.

He called on the public to utilised the opportunity to widen their business reach.