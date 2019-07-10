PDP, Atiku Defeated Buhari In Katsina

The State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Katsina State, Salisu Maijigiri, told the Presidential Election Tribunal, yesterday, that his party’s presidential candidate in the February 23 election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, defeated President Muhammadu Buhari in the state.

Atiku and his party, are by their petition filed before the five-man tribunal led by Justice Mohammed Garba, challenging the victory of Buhari and the All Progressives Congress at the poll.

The petitioners, at the Day 4 of the presentation of their case last Tuesday, called as their eighth witness, Maijigiri, who said he served as the party’s collation agent in the state for the presidential election in Katsina State.

Under cross-examination by respondents’ lawyers, Maijigiri said contrary to the results declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission, the results collated by his party in the state showed that APC polled 872,000 while PDP scored 905,000.

The results INEC declared for the state, however, showed that PDP polled 160,203 votes while the APC polled 1,505,633.

Contradicting INEC’s results, Maijigiri said:”We (PDP) are the one who won the election not APC.

“APC scored 872,000 and PDP scored, 905,000.

“These are our own results, we collated in our state not the ones from the server.”