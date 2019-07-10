Okowa Sends List Of Commissioner -Nominees To State Assembly

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, yesterday, forwarded to the State House of Assembly, seven additional nominees for screening and confirmation as Commissioners and members of the state Executive Council.

The names of the nominees were contained in a letter read by the Speaker of the House, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, during plenary in Asaba.

The nominees are Mr Lawrence Ejiofor, Chief Barry Gbe, Chief Julius Egbedi, Chief Fedelis Tilije, Mr Churchill Amagada, Mr Arthur Akpowhowho and Mr Martins Okonta, former speaker of the house.

The governor, last week, swore-in eight commissioners, including former Commissioner for Information, Chief Patrick, had earlier said been cleared by the house.

Okowa said in the letter that the nomination of the would-be commissioners, was in exercise of the powers conferred on him by Section 192 (2) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as amended.

He said that he would appreciate if early action was taken by the house to confirm the nominees to enable him to effect the appointments.

The Majority Leader, Mr Tim Owhefere, moved a motion for the house to receive the letter for further consideration.

The motion which was unanimously adopted when put to a voice vote, was seconded by Mr Charles Emetulu (PDP-Ndokwa West).

Consequently, the speaker directed the nominees to submit 35 copies of their Curriculum Vitae each to the office of the Clerk of the House and appear for screening tomorrow.