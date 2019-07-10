Oil Theft: We’ll Not Drop Case Against Switzerland, FG Insists

The Federal Government, yesterday, said it has successfully defended its right in a dispute against Switzerland over alleged oil theft in the Niger Delta region.

The Federal Government, in a statement that was issued by the Solicitor General of the Federation and Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Justice, Mr. Dayo Apata, said it secured the nod of the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS) to continue the criminal case it instituted against the Swiss-flagged Oil Tanker and its crew.

Apata disclosed that the Nigerian Navy arrested the oil tanker, its crew and cargo, for having violated Nigeria’s laws by engaging in ship-to-ship transfers of fuel oil for use in hydrocarbon production activities in Nigerian waters without the required permits and authorizations.

Briefing newsmen at the Ministry of Justice Headquarters, the SGF, said the arrested persons were handed over to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), and subsequently charged before the Federal High Court in Port Harcourt.

He revealed that shortly after the trial commenced, Switzerland, dragged Nigeria before the International Tribunal, seeking to stop the criminal proceeding.

However, Apata said the ITLOS, on July 6, delivered ruling in favour of Nigeria by issuing “an order on provisional measures”.

He maintained that in view of the ruling, Nigeria would continue the prosecution of the Captain and three crew members of the ship that were arrested while operating illegally at “odd hours of the night”.