Nsa Backs Review Of NDDC Act To Accommodate C’River

Immediate past Commissioner and State coordinator in-charge of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), representing Cross River State, Sylvester Nsa, has lent his voice to the call by Cross Riverians for the review of the NDDC Act to accommodate Cross River State.

It would be recalled that the Cross River State Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade and other stakeholders had called for its review to accommodate disadvantaged states like Cross River over the loss of Bakassi and its oil wells.

Nsa in a statement issued in Calabar, Cross River State capital and made available to newsmen said, “despite the inadequacies of the NDDC Act that inhibit Cross River State in its sharing formula NDDC in the state under his leadership has been able to attract 61 projects which have been executed and completed while 34 projects are currently ongoing at various locations across the state”.

A breakdown of the projects by NDDC in the state shows that 20 emergency repaired roads had been commissioned while 41 are a waiting commissioning by the NDDC.

According to him, contractors have been mobilised to site for the construction of six bridges and roads at various locations while four contractors are yet to be mobilised to site.

The former commissioner said out of a total of 119 projects approved by the board of NDDC for the state, 61 had been completed and 34 are ongoing and 20 already commissioned in the last four years.

Nsa, who was reacting to the press statement issued by the Governor of Cross River State, Ben Ayade, when its Acting Managing Director Prof. Nelson Brambaifa, paid him a courtesy call, said the Governor was in right because the current master plan placed more emphasis on oil producing states of which Cross River has been deleted and placed on a disadvantage position because of the loss of its oil wells.

Nsa said “I shared the concern of other state holder and that of theexecutive Governor of Cross River state for an urgent review of the Act.

Friday Nwagbara, Calabar