‘Nigeria Is Sitting On A Gunpowder’ CCN Leader

The Chairman, Christian Council of Nigeria (CCN), South-South Zone, His Grace, the Most Rev’d Tunde Adeleye, has warned that Nigeria is sitting on a keg of gunpowder and would soon explode.

Addressing a press conference in Calabar, Adeleye said, “Today, we have countless jobless graduates roaming the streets. The generations of our young adults are being wasted.

“This is because of the apparent selfishness of our leaders who do not have the future of the young ones in their minds. Consequently, many of these graduates have entered into various crimes including armed robbery, occultism and kidnapping.

“Unemployment of youths, in a nation as big as Nigeria, is like sitting on a keg of gunpowder, one day it will explode, it is a question of time,” he said

Most Rev Adeleye, who is the Archbishop Ecclesiastical Province of Niger Delta (Anglican communion), said.

“Nigeria is ripe for restructuring. The present structure is obsolete and cannot carry us far. Restructuring will affect some old structures of Nigeria’s socio-political and economic policy.

“It will involve honest dialogue. There is now injustice, marginalization, resulting in a failing state. We, therefore, need to redesign Nigeria.

