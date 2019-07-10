Niger Delta Monarchs Warn Against Violence

The Chairman/General coordinator of Niger Delta Monarchs of Nigeria, King, (Captain) Frank Ndudi (rtd), has cautioned against violence in the region as such would be clog in the wheel of progress of the area.

Ndudi who is also the Okruapko Odhe II, Odio-Logbo of Okugbe, Isoko Kingdom in Bayesla State, spoke with newsmen shortly after its general meeting last week in Warri Delta State.

He said violence was the major challenge that militated against the development of the area.

According to him, all hands must be on deck to stair the cause of the region, if the stakeholders are out for development.

The ex-army chief, was of the view that, no group or nation could achieve any meaningful development except they speak with one voice.

The Bayelsa King maintained that unity was key in any struggle, and added that it was tripod stand that could not be easily broken.

He also called on the youths to see the monarchs as peaceful partners in progress towards the actualization of the Niger Delta cause.

In his remarks, the General Secretary of the group, King Leslie N Eke (Jp), Eze Gbakagbaka, hinted that the association which was duly registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission had the ability to wipe the age long tears of the oil rich region of the nation.

The Nyerisi Eli/Eze Woji, in Ohio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State, said there were modalities now on group to ensure unity of purpose among the people.

King Eke, further noted that all monarchs in the core Niger Delta States were all out for a new dawn.

The Eze Oha III,of Evo Kingdom, also appealed with all Niger Delta Governors to consider the need to sponsor the cause.

He explained that since the probability of achieving the struggle without them was slim, that the best option was to join force with the people.

Prominent among the governors, he pointed out was the Rivers State Chief Nyesom Wike , whom he said had been in the front burner of fight against injustice and corruption in the country.

It will be recalled that the group, had decided to bring all stakeholders in the region under one umbrella to ensure all the challenges on the way to the promised and were surmounted.