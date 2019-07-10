NGO Trains CSOs, Media, Others On Budget Analysis

A NGO, Save the Children International (CSI) has n commenced training for 30 Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), media and community members in Kaduna State on budget analysis to improve citizens’ participation in the state’s budget process.

CSI’s Advocacy Programme Manager, Mrs Oluseyi Abejide, explained in Kaduna that the three-day training was being conducted in collaboration with the state’s Planning and Budget Commission (PBC).

Abejide said that the training, under SCI’s Gates Advocacy, was designed to ensure adequate allocation, timely release, efficient spending and monitoring, particularly of nutrition budget.

According to her, the goal is to build the capacity of participants on budget analysis and tracking in order to influence future fiscal policies and budget processes in the state.

“It is pertinent to note that nutrition planning and budgeting are critical components of improving nutrition status of children, women and adolescents, and facilitating increasing accountability”, she said.

of nutrition investment among government priority areas.

She added that the participants would also be introduced to the importance of nutrition budget advocacy, with more technical training on how to undertake sound budget analyses.

“This will increase the capacity of CSOs, including media, to participate in budgeting process and contribute to efforts aimed at increasing budgetary allocations.

“It will equally help in establishing a vibrant platform for CSOs, media and other community members, who will be able to understand and utilise data to influence appropriate policy change.

“This will go a long way in improving the allocation and quality of public spending, particularly on nutrition,’’ Abejide said.

Also speaking, Mr Yusuf Auta, Deputy Director, Development Aid Coordination, PBC, reminded participants of the state government’s commitment on open budget.