NFF Tasks Eagles To Soar Over Bafana

President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Mr Amaju Melvin Pinnick has called on the Super Eagles to rise to the occasion and do the nation proud in today’s Africa Cup of Nations quarter final battle with South Africa in Cairo.

At a meeting with the players at breakfast on Tuesday, the man who is also chief organiser of the AFCON 2019 championship urged the three –time champions to give their all when confronting the Bafana Bafana.

“I have confidence in this team and what you are capable of doing. I am just here to re-emphasize the fact that tomorrow’s game is very, very important. Football is the greatest known unifying factor among our peoples across different mental and physical boundaries, and victory will help to further solidify our unity.

“Anytime you are playing and winning, our country is united and people forget all their differences in various forms and celebrate together. I want you to take your chances and minimise individual errors at the back and in the midfield,”Pinnick said.

Pinnick also called on the Super Eagles to, through winning, show gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari (GCFR) as a person, and the Federal Government as an institution, for all the ready support and encouragement over the years.