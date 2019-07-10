NASS Invasion: Shi’ites, Police Clash Claims Policeman …40 Protesters Arrested, Others Hunted

One of the four injured policemen who were beaten up by Shi’ites protesters during a violent invasion of the National Assembly, Umar Abdulahi, a Sergeant, has died.

The others include the DPO, who was stabbed in the arm and two others.

One of them, it was learnt, was shot on the side (rib) and the other on the thigh.

The two suspected Shii’te supporters involved in the attack are still being interrogated in the DSS office as at the time of filing this report.

The two, however, maintained their innocence that they were officially cleared to access the NASS.

However, the Police have arrested 40 members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) who invaded the National Assembly complex, Abuja, and shot two policemen and an operative of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

The two policemen were shot in the legs and are recovering in the clinic alongside six others injured with stones and clubs.

The Shi’ite members also vandalised several vehicles as they attempted to take over the building, but they were resisted by the policemen and other security operatives on duty.

The sect members were protesting the continued incarceration of their leader, Ibrahim Zakzaky who had been in custody since December, 2015.

Our correspondent observed a police team at Samuel Ademulegun Avenue, near the National Mosque, searching commercial buses in order to fish out the sect members.

The leader of the operation, an Assistant Commissioner of Police, whose name could not be ascertained, was seen with his team harassing commuters and other passers-by.

The policemen, who were wielding sticks and rods, also prevented our correspondent from talking to about six suspects, including a child in their patrol van.

The FCT police spokesman, DSP Anjuguri Manzah, said in a statement that investigation had commenced into the attack.

He denied that the IMN members snatched police guns, adding that they were repelled by the police when they attempted to force their way into the NASS premises.

Manzah stated: “The group which started its activity camouflaged in a peaceful procession became violent and were trying to force their way into the National Assembly.”

“Police operatives on the ground, however, acted proactively, professionally and used minimum force to disperse the unruly protesters.

“Forty members of the sect have been arrested in connection with the violent protest and investigation is in progress.”