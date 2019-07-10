Materialism Bane Of Rising Suicide In Nigeria – Cleric

A renowned cleric in Rivers State and host minister of Holy Trinity Baby Church, Anglican Communion, Ekeregborokiri in Opobo/Nkoro Local Government Area, Pastor Lawrence Daminabo has attributed earthly wealth acquisitions by people including clergymen as bane of rising suicide in Nigeria.

In a chat with The Tide in Port Harcourt yesterday on insecurity in the country, Daminabo stressed that the content of messages preached in the churches by pastors and evangelists were materialistic and, indeed, encouraged their followers to seek material wealth more than the salvation preached by Jesus Christ.

He explained that the desperation for materialism by some Christians caused them depression.

According to him, “Today, most Christians are losing touch with spiritual realities of a God-fearing life. Now, the real worth of a Christian is estimated by the number of expensive cars, houses and money they have so far acquired.”

As he puts it, “When those things fail to come, they become depressed. Why won’t they kill themselves when people are not given the joy of salvation, when the joy of salvation is being mocked and replaced with worldly possessions?”

He asserts: “In churches today, Pastors create in the congregation the appetite for material things. Why won’t there be suicide?”

What they teach the people is that you must make it, you must get it and take control.”

Daminabo maintained that the type of messages preached in Churches compelled Christians to commit suicide.

The servant of God further said that so many people had lost focus and faith in Christ, as most people were miserable and noted that when a message is driving you to material things, you would soon be miserable and the resultant effect is suicide.

He averred: “If you want to halt the increasing rate of suicide, we must re-examine what the churches are preaching.”

He added that for an ordained pastor to commit suicide means he has lost hope in God. “Then what has been the preaching to the congregation? Something is absolutely wrong with the pulpit.

Bethel Toby