Maritime Union Tasks WCC Workers On Unity

The Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN), Rivers State has tasked the leadership of the World Carrier Cooperation (WCC) Amini Petroleum Unit of the union to work for the interest of the workers.

The State chairman of the union, Mr Jonah Jumbo, who said this during the election of the unit executive in Port Harcourt said that unity was required for the union to move forward.

He stressed the need for maritime workers to de-emphasise wranglings and acrimony, stressing that as a sensitive unit in the maritime industry it behoves on them to unite against all forms of oppression by the company.

Jumbo also said that the State office will support them to achieve their desire.

Also speaking, the newly elected WCC chapter chairman of the union, Mr. Agorkedeng Samuel Emmanuel, thanked members for electing him and promised to reconcile all aggrieved members of the chapter.

Also elected are; Daerego West as Vice Chairman; Ogbologwung Peter, Secretary; Abel Marshall Daminabo, Assistant Secretary and Angustus Prince Promise as Treasurer.

Meanwhile Mr Jonah Jumbo has called for a stakeholders summit on piracy on the waterways.

Jumbo who said this in an interview with newsmen shortly after the election of new officers of WCC unit of the union, said that people travelling on the waterways to their various communities were now targets of pirates, stressing that many people have lost both their lives and their property.

He also said that the union will continue to work with the security agencies to check the trend.