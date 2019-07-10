Lady In Custody For Assaulting Maid With Hot Water

A Port Harcourt Magistrate Court presided over by F.N Amanze has ordered one woman, Oluchi Chima to be remanded in prison custody for pouring hot water on a 13-year-old girl, who is her domestic servant.

The accused person, who was arraigned on Monday, the 8th of July, 2019 was also said to have used flogged her on the back with cane and administered pepper on her private part, which caused her maid, Favour Okorie to suffer harm.

The prosecution explained that Oluchi Chima at 07.25 am at Rumuagholu Town in Port Harcourt Magisterial District committed the offence punishable under section 335 of the criminal code cap 37 Vol II laws of Rivers State of Nigeria 1999.

She pleaded “not guilty “ to the charge and was remanded in custody.

The matter was adjourned to the 22nd of July, 2019 for hearing.

The case, The Tide learnt was being handled by International Federation of Women Lawyers.

