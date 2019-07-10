Insecurity: Choba Residents Call For Govt’s Interervention

Residents of Choba community and its environs have called on the state government to declare a state of emergency in the area following the violence and insecurity pervading the area lately.

A cross section of the residents including lecturers and students of the University of Port Harcourt as well as transporters and commuters decried the situation and stated it demanded immediate security attention by the government and security personnel to safeguard the lives of the people.

A lecturer in the university who spoke with The Tide under anonymity expressed regret that the area had become volatile and noted that should the situation continue, the university would be affected.

While noting the state government’s efforts in fighting crime across the state, the lecturer however, said more efforts were needed to achieve the goal.

A resident of Rumuekine community, Collins Nwafor said ‘I have lived in this area for over 15 years now and I have not seen what is happening now. If it were like this, then we will not think of making this place our residential homes. It is really getting out of hand and we are calling on the government to come to our aid.

According to some students of the university, movement to and from the different campuses was done out of fear. “We cannot move freely for fear of kidnap, robbery or sexual harassment. Apart from the inter-campus shuttle buses, there is the fear of boarding other taxis or buses because you don’t know if it is kidnapping vehicle”, they said.

Lady Godknows Ogbulu