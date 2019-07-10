Group Wants Conduct Of Council Election In Anambra

A human rights group, Recover Nigeria Project, has written to Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State, demanding for the conduct of local government elections in the state.

The letter addressed to Obiano, dated July 8, and signed by Mr Osita Obi, Convener of the group and three others, was made available to newsmen yesterday in Awka.

Obi said that the group viewed non-conduct of local government election in the area as ‘criminal denial of citizens’ political right’.

The group however, gave the government one month ultimatum to commence preparations for the conduct of council polls in the state or face legal action and mass protest.

He said other groups collaborating with Recover Nigeria Project on the matter include Nigeria Youth Organisation, PDP Youth Alliance and all registered APC support group.

Obi emphasised that a vibrant local government system was a faster means of reaching people at the grassroots.

“If elections are held in the local government areas, it will create jobs, reduce insecurity and serve as breeding ground for good politicians.

Obi, who championed the struggle for local government election in Anambra during former Governor Peter Obi’s administration, said he had no political interest in the demand.

The activist however, advocated for total autonomy of the local government tier and commended President Buhari for his recent move to ensure financial autonomy for the councils.

Obi said it was infringement of the people’s political right not to allow the people to elect their leaders at the council levels in a democratic system.