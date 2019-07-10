‘Gov’s Intervention In Shell, Community Feud Not Politically Motivated’

The intervention of the Governor Nyesom Wike in the feud between Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) and communities in Akuku/Toru Local Government Area over the planned reopening of OML 25 flow station is not politically motivated.

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ineye Jack who spoke in Port Harcourt dismissed the claim as false, saying he does not think the governor will do a thing a like that.

Jack who is also from Akuku/Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State, denied claims that the local government chairman, Rowland Sekibo led thugs to forcefully reopen the OML 25 flow station in Kula last year.

The APC chieftain described the allegation as false and explained that the council boss only directed security personnel to ensure that peace is maintained at the flow station.

Jack stated that though he was of a different political party from the council boss, he will not give in to mere criticism to achieve any selfish aim.

According to him, “I did a dragnet of gathering my information and the information I gathered is not true that the council did a thing like. I am a chieftain of the APC and even the chairman is from an opposition political party of PDP I will not criticize for the fun of it.

“I don’t think the chairman will do a thing like that. From the information I gathered he did not partake in a thing like that. I know Rowland Sekibo too well, I do not see him as somebody that will do such a thing,” Jack stated.

Dennis Naku