GOtv Boxing Night 19: Male Boxers Not Superior -Rodiat Ibrahim

Rodiat Ibrahim, one of the four female boxers billed to fight ar GOtv Boxing Night 19 has declared that male boxers are not superior to their female counterparts. Rodiat is billed to fight namesake, Rodiat Yusuf, in a bantamweight duel at the event holding on 21 July at the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium, Lagos.

Speaking during her training session on Sunday, Rodiat said female boxers have not been given adequate encouragement by promoters. She thanked the sponsors, promoters of GOtv Boxing Night, saying their decision to have two female bouts at GOtv Boxing Night 19 will encourage professional female boxers. “We are in no way inferior to our male counterparts. We are as good as they are. What we have experienced is that promoters are reluctant to have us at shows, based on the assumption that we are inferior. I and other boxers spar with male boxers and we match them. We hope our participation at GOtv Boxing Night 19 will prove how good we are,” she said.