Enugu FEYSOC Gears-Up For 7-Day Grassroots Tourney

The Federation of Youths Soccer Clubs of Nigeria (FEYSOC), Enugu State Chapter, said yesterday that arrangements had reached advanced stage for this year’s edition of its grassroots football championship coming up in Enugu.

The FEYSOC’s coordinator, Lofty Uchenna, made the disclosure in an interview with Tidesports source in Enugu, while speaking on the week-long event.

Uchenna said that the federation would make a statement with the 2019 edition of the competition slated to hold between August 12 and August 18.

He said: ‘‘In this 2019 edition, scouts and football agents are coming to watch the tournament because we meam well for the players.

‘‘In this grassroots competition, we have U-13, U-16 and U-18 club categories that will come from different parts of the country.

‘‘FEYSOC is a national body so clubs from all over the country are entitled to honour the competition.’’

Uchenna said that the competition, termed South-South and South-East football championship, would accommodate only 20 players for each category.

‘‘We are planning well for this year’s competition and by August 10 and August 11, the clubs will start to arrive at Enugu, while the competition will start on August 12,’’ he said.

He spoke on the security arrangements, saying that there would be adequate security for players and officials during the competition.

Uchenna said that the Enugu chapter of the federation had groomed many players, who were playing in clubs as well as national team and outside the country.

He said: ‘‘We have players who are in the national U-15, a player in Leicester City, England Academy and other clubs.

‘‘In FEYSOC, we have national competitions and they always take place in Kaduna or Abuja every year.

‘‘As for Enugu, we normally play our competitions in August when schools are on break, while other states host theirs within the year.’’

Uchenna expressed the confidence that clubs in Enugu State would present formidable teams and hoped that clubs outside the state should also present strong teams for a strong and healthy competition.

He said that they were working hard to ensure that the visiting teams had decent and healthy accommodation.