Don’t Interfere In Appointment Of My Commissioners, Ortom Tells PDP

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has called on his party, the Peoples Democratic Party, not to interfere in the composition of his cabinet.

Ortom stated this during the meeting of PDP caucus held at the new Banquet Hall of the Government House, Makurdi.

The governor also sounded notes of warning to potential members of his cabinet. He said that they risked being sacked the next day if they were found wanting in the discharge of their duty.

Ortom said, “Now, I do not have any godfather, so I should be allowed to constitute my Executive Council. I should be held responsible for any failure. I can not allow myself to be messed up. Those who will make my cabinet must be ready to work because I will not tolerate any redundancy.

“They should know that it is a call to service of the people and not to enrich themselves. I can sack any commissioner. Even the day after the appointment if you fail to do my bidding. In the end, I will be the one to bear the brunt.”

The governor announced that his cabinet will be made up of 15 commissioners drawn from the three zones of the state.

“I will also appoint 23 Special Advisers, one from each Local Government Area, who will be party men and will be under strict supervision by me as well as two Senior Special Assistants and Special Assistants from each Local Government Area”, Ortom said.

Ortom pledged to treat party members fairly.