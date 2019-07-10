Do We Really Have A President In Nigeria – Ezekwesili

Former Education Minister and a co-convener of Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) movement, Oby Ezekwesili, says she doubts that Nigeria still has a President.

She expressed this doubt in series of tweets on her official Twitter handle yesterday, adding that Nigeria is currently ‘neither being led nor governed’.

She asked Aso Rock to let the President know that the country has no provision for imperial leader, if indeed there is still a President governing Nigeria.

She wrote: “How can a government be so oblivious of the temperature of the country it is supposedly ‘governing’?

“This is a legitimate question that should be answered by @AsoRock. Do we at all have a President in office these days?

“This country is neither being led nor governed right now. Let’s say @AsoRock says we do have a President, can they please let him know that our constitution has no provision for Imperial Presidency?

“Bear the title, @NGRPresident for nothing?

“Or what explains the fact that he seldom shows any sense of urgency to tackling the numerous governance challenges that keep multiplying?

“It is more than obvious that “Becoming President” was the one and only outcome for @MBuhari.”

Ezekwesili was the presidential candidate of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN) in the last election, but withdrew from the race few weeks to the conduct of the poll.