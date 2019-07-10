Dateme Hails Wike’s Deployment Of Army To Bakana

Former Commissioner of Information, Sir Ene Dateme, has commended the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike for his timely response in deploying security agents to Bakana in Degema Local Government Area to check the insecurity in the area.

Sir Dateme made the commendation last Monday in Port Harcourt in a chat with newsmen.

Stressing the socio-economic benefits the presence of security personnel would provide in the area, Dateme also called on the State Governor to extend the good gesture to other flash points prone to security threats.

He advised youths of the area to shun violence and related offences and embrace peace. He also urged the youths to always think of going into ventures that would better their lives.

According to him, the youths should take education and skills training seriously so as to be useful to themselves and the society.

The one-time spokesman of government in the state also thanked Governor Wike for appointing a worthy son of Kalabari, Dr Tammy W. Danagogo as Secretary to the State Government.

He described the appointment as well placed and expressed satisfaction in the ability of Danagogo to discharge his duties efficiently.

Danagogo would bring his wealth of experience to bear in treating every matter according to its merit”, he added.

He thanked the people of Kalabari for the support they have always given to the Wike-led government, expressing confidence that more good things in the form of appointments and projects would come to the area as the second term in office of the Governor unfolds.

