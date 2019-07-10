‘Cult Membership Prerequisite For Political Appointments’

Former Dean, Faculty of Social Sciences at the Ignatius Ajuru University of Education (IAUE), Port Harcourt, Prof. Alafuro Epelle, has lamented that joining a confraternity has become a prerequisite for appointments into public offices while there is increase in cult-rated activities in all tiers of government in many states of the federation.

Speaking with The Tide in Port Harcourt, Epelle observed that even those who left school without being recruited joined cultism because they wanted to get into politics.

According to him, “I have had plenty of pressure in my earlier years in politics, but I have always asked them a salient question, if I could succeed through school to this point without being a member of a confraternity, why do I need to be one. These are people doing disfavor to the society, and some of them even pretend that they are no longer members, but still attend nocturnal meetings. This is an attitude to favour people on the basis of fraternities and it is absolutely a problem”.

“If you had preponderance of cultists and cultism in the society, definitely, there would be many of them in government and there is nothing you can do about it”, he averred, noting that despite the fact many suspected cult members had been arrested every now and then; there has been no record in the public domain about their arrangement and conviction.

The erudite scholar who is a professor of Political Science called on security agencies to come out with data as regards the number of suspected cult members prosecuted, so as to serve as deterrent to others.

Bethel Toby