Crisis Hits Kano APC As Abdulmumini Kofa ‘Sacks’ Ganduje’s Loyalists

The Kano State chapter of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) is currently enmeshed in crisis following alleged moves by a House of Representative’s member, Abdulmumini Jibrin Kofa to effect changes in the leadership of the party in his Bebeji and Kofa constituency.

The actions of Kofa, who was elected into the House on the platform of the APC, might not be unconnected with rejections of his House Majority leadership candidate, AminuSuleGoro by Governor Ganduje for Alhassan Ado Doguwa.

Kofa was said to have viewed the election of Doguwa as Majority Leader as a slap on his face despite his efforts in ensuring the victory of the Speaker, Femi Bajabiamila.

In what looked like a payback time, Kofa carried out a ‘swift coup’ against all those loyal to Ganduje in his Bebeji/Kofa Constituency by unilaterally appointing new leadership.

However, those removed were said to have vehemently rejected Kofa’s actions and staged a protest to the office of the APC State Chairman, Abdullahi Abbas in Kano, yesterday.

Addressing the protesters, Abbas told them that nobody could remove them from their seats, insisting that they remain the legally elected chairmen of the party in their respective localities.

Our correspondent reliably learned that the removal of the two chairmen of Bebeji and Kofa by JibrinKofa was a minor move calculated to create serious problems in Kano APC.

Meanwhile, efforts made by newsmen to get the reaction of the House of Representatives member were fruitless as his number was not reachable.

Also, when this reporter contacted the APC Chairman for comment, he refused to speak.