Court Orders Diezani’s Land Forfeited To FG

The Federal High Court in Lagos yesterday ordered that a plot of land in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, belonging to a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Mrs Diezani Alison-Madueke, be forfeited to the Federal Government.

Justice Chuka Obiozor made the forfeiture order following an application by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

The anti-graft agency told the judge that the land, “measuring 7,903.71 – 8,029.585 square metres” and designated as Plot 9, Azikiwe Road, Old GRA (UAC Property on Forces Avenue), Port Harcourt, was reasonably suspected to part of proceeds of unlawful activities.

The commission prayed the court for an order to allow it “to appoint a competent person or firm to manage the asset/property.”

It urged the court to prohibit “any disposal, conveyance, mortgage, lease, sale or alienation or otherwise of the asset/property.”

Counsel for the EFCC, Ebuka Okongwu, argued that the judge had the power, pursuant to Section 17 of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Related Offences Act 2006, to make the forfeiture order.

After listening to the lawyer, Justice Obiozor granted the forfeiture order as prayed by the lawyer.

Only last Friday, the same Federal High Court ordered the forfeiture of 2,149 pieces of jewellery and a customised gold iPhone, valued at $40m, belonging to Diezani.