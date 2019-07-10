Corruption Worse Under Buhari’s Govt – Group Leader

President of Movement for Youth Inclusive (MYI), Comrade Fineface Akaya, says corruption has worsened under the administration of President Muha-mmadu Buhari within the past four years.

In a chat with The Tide in Port Harcourt yesterday on corruption and the way forward for Nigeria, Akaya stressed that the Federal Government should urgently deliver the masses of this country from ravaging poverty, killing and possible disintegration of the nation.

He stressed that there had been complaints of wide-spread hardship and unbridled loss of lives and properties to insurgents, armed bandits and herders as well as kidnappers and other criminals in recent times.

According to him, “No few than three clerics from different parts of Nigeria seized the occasion of various religious programmes held recently to speak on the state of the nation, were later kidnapped and killed by the herders for unjust reasons.”

The group leaders told President Buhari to take cognizance of the excruciating poverty among the masses in the face of the ostentatious lives of the elite.

Commenting on the state of the nation currently, Akaya urged Buhari to show more compassion to the poor and noted that, “the gulf between the rich and the poor is alarming, with wider implications for the security of the country.”

He further called on the government to consider giving financial bailout to ailing manufacturing firms in Nigeria, as he noted that gesture would go a way long in stimulating industrialization and mitigating the unemployment rate in Nigeria.

Akaya, however, appealed to the President and other leaders to help the poor out of the simmering poverty, insecurity, harassment and hardship which currently is ravaging the country by quelling the scourge, as well as provide jobs for Nigerians for survival.

Bethel Toby