Buhari Promotes Adeosun To Lieutenant General

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the promotion of the Nigerian Army Chief of Training and Operations, Maj Gen Lamidi Adeosun, to the rank of a Lieutenant General, the same rank as the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen TukurBuratai.

The Nigerian Army confirmed this promotion in a release yesterday.

The acting Director, Army Public Relations, Col Sagir Musa, said apart from Adeosun, the President also approved the promotion of “Brig Gen AB Biu, General Officer Commanding 7 Division to the rank of a Major General.”

Musa said, “The President and Commander-in-Chief, President Muhammadu Buhari, has approved the accelerated promotion of two senior officers and a subaltern of the Nigerian Army. The officers are granted promotion for their extraordinary feats, courage, exemplary leadership, loyalty, uncommon commitment and valour in the counter-insurgency operation in the North Eastern part of the country.

“The two senior officers are Maj Gen Lamidi Adeosun, the Chief of Training and Operations at Army Headquarters, who has been promoted to the rank of Lieutenant General and Brig Gen AB Biu, General Officer Commanding 7 Division and Commander Sector 2 Operation Lafiya Dole, Maiduguri, promoted to the rank of a Major General. Also, promoted to the rank of Captain is Lieutenant AJ Danjibrin of 211 Demonstration Battalion Bauchi.