AFN Technical Director Urges Athletes’ Top Shape

Technical Director of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria, Sunday Adeleye has urged invited athletes into the national camp as well as their foreign-based counterpart to get themselves in top shape ahead of 2019 All Nigeria Athletics Championship slated for the Ahmadu Bello Stadium in Kaduna from the 25th to the 27th July, 2019.

Adeleye speaking in a chat with newsmen the athletes have to come up with their best performance because their performance result will be the yardstick that will be used to selects athletes that will represent Nigeria at the Africa games as well as considerations for the lAAF World Athletics Championship by September in Doha, Qatar.

“We believe that the National All Africa Games Trials that will be coming up on the 25th to the 27th July will be a big one for the athletes to showcase what they have got.

The message out there is for them to stay put, to concentrate and get themselves ready and then, of course, that's another opportunity for them to showcase what they've got."