Administrators Urge Eagles To Be Wary Of South Africa’s Strikers

Some football administrators have advised the Super Eagles of Nigeria to be wary of tricky strikers of South Africa in their quarterfinal encounter at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cairo, Egypt.

The Super Eagles will today, July 10, battle Bafana Bafana of South Africa, in the quarterfinal match by 8 p.m. Nigerian time.

Some of the administrators, who spoke with newsmen in Enugu, yesterday said that the coach and players could only underrate their opponents to their own detriment.

Adewale also the proprietor and administrator of Purple Krown Academy, Uwani said that the Eagles should learn from what happened to Egypt’s national team.

“The Pharaohs underrated the Bafana Bafana and they were given the shock of their life.

“I always say it that football is all about scoring goals and it showed itself in the game between Mali and Ivory Coast on Monday.

“You saw what happened on Monday, as Eagles of Mali outplayed Elephants of Ivory Coast but the Elephants won.

“Mali created lots of chances but lost because what matters in a match is not how many chances created but how many converted,” he said.

He said that with zeal, determination and less error, the Super Eagles would fly pass South Africa.

He advised the players to do away with past glories over their Wednesday’s opponents.

Lofty Uchenna, coach of Golden Stars Football Club of Emene said that the Super Eagles would beat South Africa, judging by their last match in the ongoing tournament.

He called on Gernot Rohr, coach of the Super Eagles, to work more on his defence to ensure they did not concede goals against the tricky South Africans.

“Eagles line-up against Cameroun was good but Eagles should avoid committing errors because I believe that the strikers have started delivering,” he said.

Uchenna urged the coach to accept any criticism as part of the game and face his job squarely.

Anistar Izuikem, Coach of Star Plus FC of Ngwo, Enugu, called on the players to put more efforts in the match so as to make millions of Nigerians happy after the match.

“These players are professionals and they have to psyche themselves up whenever they are down and at the moment, I believe they should be brimming in confidence.

“Respect the South Africans but be mindful of where you’re going because, to be champions, you must outwit the champions and the expectants.

“Your have three matches to be champions and you have crossed the first hurdle, your destiny is in your hands,” he said.

Henry Akosa, Secretary to Grassroots Football Managers Association in Enugu, said that only Eagles could stop themselves in the ongoing AFCON.

“Eagles have shown the world that they still remain a force to be reckoned with in African Football, with their recent victory over the AFCON defending champions.

“Now that they have shown the champions the exit door, they too need to play as the champions, because other teams with be wary of them.

“Rohr should henceforth play his best legs; starting from Bafana Bafana game; because only the best will be enough,” Akosa said.

He said that the remaining teams in the AFCON are capable of winning the trophy and called on the players to take the game one after the other.