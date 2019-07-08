Stop Funding Herders’ Business, Afenifere, Ohanaeze, PANDEF Tells FG

The pan Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Afenifere, has described the Ruga settlement policy initiated by the presidency as an ethnic agenda, saying ranching is the way to end killing by Fulani herdsmen.

Also, the Igbo socio-political body, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, as well as the Pan Niger Delta Forum joined Afenifere in calling on the federal government to embrace and preach ranching to Fulani herdsmen instead of funding their private business.

In the same vein, the umbrella body for the North, the Arewa Consultative Forum, called on Nigerians not to heat up the polity on the Ruga issue, stressing that peaceful herdsmen in the country should be encouraged.

Speaking through its Publicity Secretary, Mr Yinka Odumakin, in an interview, Afenifere said the government must not commit the nation’s resources to the private business of individuals.

Odumakin said, “There are three things that will solve the problem of herdsmen killings. The first thing is that the federal government should stop behaving like the government of herdsmen. Government must begin to enforce law and order and make sure that no group or people act with impunity against the other.

“We have cases of those who have gone at one time or another to report herdsmen’s atrocities but security forces would not take their reports because the president is the grand patron of herdsmen. That constrains security agencies from acting against them because they see it as against the president”.