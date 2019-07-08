‘Save Nigeria From Looming Collapse’

A seasoned administrator in Rivers State, Mrs. Ngozi Toby, has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to act fast and save Nigeria from the looming collapse.

In a chat with The Tide in Port Harcourt yesterday, Toby pleaded with the president to bring the nation together in order to create true federalism “where all would freely work for national unity.”

She decried the incessant attack by herdsmen on lives and properties in some parts of the country, adding that the level of bloodshed in the country was very high with insecurity of lives and property.

She observed that the judiciary and other arms of government seem to have been ridiculed and called on the President to bring Nigeria together as it was before now.

“More than one hundred years after the birth of modern Nigeria, there can be no credible denial of its tottering steps to true nationhood.

“The gloomy signs are there for the blind to see. Despite the challenges we are facing, I strongly appeal to Nigerians to be positive and prayerful about our nation, Nigeria,” she said.

Toby maintained that an average American wakes up in the morning praying God to bless America, noting that God is blessing America and therefore Nigerians should follow suit by committing the happenings in Nigeria in God’s hand.

As she puts it, “It is through this way those citizens can develop the right attitude that supports national development.”

She noted that a better administrative structure and machinery of governance would save Nigeria from the looming collapse, adding that the surest way to achieve this is for the president and his team to actualize, in concrete terms, all their electioneering campaign promises within the shortest possible time.

