Ruga: Militants Tackle Northern Group Over Ultimatum To FG

A militant group, the Joint Revolutionary Council (JRC) has flayed declaration by a ‘Coalition of Northern Groups’ over a 30-day ultimatum issued to the Federal Government to reverse its decision on the suspension of the Ruga Cow Settlement programme.

The JRC stated this in an online statement signed by its spokesman, Cynthia Whyte and obtained by The Tide in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital, weekend

Recall that the apex government had last week announced the suspension of the planned Ruga settlement police following the public outcry and rejection that greeted it by many Nigerians.

Whyte also alleged that those behind the 30 day deadline are President Muahhamu Buhari’s kinsmen, saying: “We have felt the hands of Esau. We also know the voice of Jacob.

The JRC said that for more than 60 years, the people of the Niger Delta have sacrificed their lives, their land and its vast resources for the survival and continued existence for a nation that it described as ungrateful.

While warning that any attempt to infringe on what it termed the ‘peaceful and secure life of the Niger Delta people anywhere in Nigeria would be resisted; it said the region has borne enough headache for the Nigerian State and cannot afford the ‘luxury of a Ruga Migraine’.

The statement reads: “The attention of the Joint Revolutionary Council has been drawn to a declaration by a leechist group, the Coalition of Northern Groups in which a 30 day ultimatum was given to the Government of the Nigerian State led by their kinsman, General Muhammadu Buhari (Rtd.) to rescind its decision on the suspension of the satanic RUGA settlement policy.

“We have felt the hands of Esau. We also know the voice of Jacob. In furtherance thereof, we declare that any attempt to infringe upon the peaceful and secure life of any Niger Deltan anywhere across the Nigerian state will be met with just recompense.

“Leaders of the true struggle for the emancipation and liberation of the Niger Delta have continually been murdered, assassinated, hung, imprisoned and forced on exile by leaders of Northern extraction with the active connivance of saboteur elements, failed politicians and fraudulent and self-seeking so-called leaders of the struggle from the Niger Delta.

Dennis Naku