Rohr Hails Players, Ready For S’Africa

Super Eagles Head Coach, Gernot Rohr, has praised his team’s second half performance, after coming from a goal down to beat their opponents in Saturday’s Africa Cup of Nations Round of 16 clash at the Alexandria Stadium.

Nigeria defeated the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon 3-2 in a five goals thriller at Alexandria on Saturday, to set up another blockbuster quarter finals clash with Bafana Bafana of South Africa on Wednesday.

Rohr, who had seen the pressure on his shoulder lifted with the current win, said the boys were determined to avoid another defeat, after what happened against Madagascar in the final Group game.

“We didn’t want to lose the match especially after the Madagascar match. We tried to control from the beginning, yet we lost focus in some periods of the game. We were better in the second half,” said Rohr after the match.

Odion Ighalo put Nigeria in front after 19th minute, before Cameroon fought back with two quick goals in the 41st and 44th minute from Stephan Bakohen and Clinton N’Jie .

The Eagles however turned things around in the second half, with Ighalo and Alex Iwobi scoring in a space of three minutes to hand the three time African Champions another famous victory over their bitter rivals.