Residents Want Enforcement Of Laws On Wastes Bagging

Some residents of Olobiri Street D/Line, Port Harcourt have said that Port Harcourt City and its environs will be cleaner if residents bagged their waste.

They have therefore called on the Rivers State government to embark on programme, to sensitise residents on the need to always bag their waste before disposal.

Speaking in an interview with The Tide, one of the residents, Mr Kingsely Jonah regretted that people do not bag their waste before disposal, stressing that this attitude had made Port Harcourt to be dirty.

“I wonder why people use their hand in destroying themselves on the environment, you can see for yourself how the street is messed up with dirt. Normally it was said that before disposal your dirt should be bagged, but people do not adhere to instruction.

“I wonder what kind of citizens we have in this country”, he said.

Mr Jonah stressed the need for the government to enforce policies that will make it compulsory for citizens to bag their waste before disposal.

Also speaking, Mrs Victoria Joseph said that bagging of waste should be made compulsory for every citizen.

Mrs Joseph also condemned the attitude of some citizens who threw refuse into the gutters thereby causing flooding in the state.

