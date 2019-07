Police Uncover Plans By Cultists To Cause Chaos In Oyo

The Oyo State Police Command on Saturday said it has uncovered plans by some unscrupulous elements in the state to cause breach of the peace.

Police said that the groups planned to cause crisis, Saturday 6th July and 8 August 2019 under the guise of celebrating annual festival of secret cult groups in the South West region.

The secret cult groups, included Eiye and Buccaneer confraternities, according to the Police.

Police Public Relations Officer, MrOlugbengaFadeyi, a Superintendent of Police (SP) in a statement warned those behind the plans to have a rethink or face the full might of security agencies in the state.

While assuring the peace loving people of the state to go about their lawful business without fear, the Police said they have put every machinery in place to prevent any break down of law and order .

Quoting the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Shina Olukolu, the Police spokesperson said the command is working assiduously to check the influx of the criminal elements bent on causing chaos in the state.

Describing the secret cult groups’ planned festival as illegal and criminal, the police said it would not give any breathing space to criminally minded group to cause breach of the peace or create chaos in any part of the state.