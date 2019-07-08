Police Arrest Woman For Stabbing Brother To Death

The Police Command in Kano State says it has arrested a 19-year-old woman, Mariya Suleiman, of Badawa Quarters, Kano, for allegedly stabbing her 30-year-old brother, Sani Suleiman, to death.

the Police Public Relations’ Officer (PPRO), DSP Abdullahi Haruna, disclosed this in a statement in Kano yesterday, our correspondent reports.

He said the incident occurred on July 6, at about 8pm at Badawa Quarters, Kano.

Haruna said that preliminary investigations revealed that Suleiman and the victim had a misunderstanding and in the process, she stabbed him to death.

“The misunderstanding occurred when the victim ordered that the music going on during the marriage ceremony of one of their sisters be stopped, which Suleiman resisted in the process, she used a knife and stabbed him on his neck,” the PPRO said.

He said the victim was rushed to Muhammad Abdullahi Wase Hospital Kano, where he was confirmed dead.

Haruna said the state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr Ahmed Iliyasu, has ordered that the case be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for discreet investigation.