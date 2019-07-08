PH Poly: RSG Moves To Regularise Name …As NBTE Rejects CEA

Rivers State governor, Chief Ezenwo Nyesom Wike has directed the state Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Barr Adango to initiate an executive bill to the Rivers State House of Assembly to formalise the change of name of Port Harcourt polytechnic to Captain Elechi Amadi Polytechnic.

Governor Wike gave this directive when the governing council of the polytechnic led by its chairman, Senator Lee Maeba paid him a courtesy visit at the Government House in Port Harcourt, over the weekend

This move by the state government comes barely two weeks, after the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) on course accreditation visit to the institution refused to identify the polytechnic as Captain Elechi Amadi Polytechnic.

The NBTE director in charge of polytechnics, Malam Musa Isgogo told the institution’ leadership during the visit that the board was unaware that the polytechnic has a new name other than the previous name of Port Harcourt Polytechnic ,adding that the management of the school had failed to communicate to the board on the change.

He advised the management of the institution to follow laid down procedures to effect the new name and warned them not to have any official dealing with the new name in terms of admission until all the procedures had been complied with.

It would be recalled that the state government in 2017 approved the change of the institution’s name from port Harcourt Polytechnic to Captain Elechi Amadi Poly in honour of the late author, Captain Elechi Amadi for his numerous contributions to the development of education in the state and country at large.