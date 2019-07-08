Nigeria Heading For Disintegration – Don

A university teacher in the Department of African Religion at the University of Ibadan, Prof. Martins Ojeme, has raised alarm over what he termed Nigeria’s fast descent into the precipice under President Muhammadu Buhari, warning that the President would have himself to blame if the nation breaks into pieces due to his crass sentiments and nepotism.

In a chat with The Tide in Okigwe, Imo State yesterday, Ojeme stressed that of recent, there have been criticisms mainly from the South-South geo-political zone over their perceived neglect by the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government.

Ojeme regretted that Buhari’s government had left Nigeria totally disintegrated.

According to him, “As long as the Northerners decide to be unreasonable, this nation cannot get better. The country is only heading for total disintegration in as much as equity and fair play are denied some sections of Nigeria”.

As he puts it: “The only remedy is restructuring or Nigeria will eventually hit the rocks; if not today, the next day. What does it cost to be fair and live”.

On the imminent disintegration, Ojeme averred: “Certainly, no one will blame anybody if emotion runs high and the thread holding Nigeria becomes thin and snaps”.

The erudite scholar explained further that no condition is permanent in life, noting that there are ominous signs and the clouds are gathering.

He posited that: “Let the remaining generation that witnessed the Nigeria civil war recant and save the nation from the cataclysm that will envelope her if the up-coming generation are allowed to inherit the callousness and wickedness pervading the land currently”. He warned that Nigerians should be conscious of another civil war.

Bethel Toby