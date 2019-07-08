NASS: Buhari Under Fire Over Crisis In Reps

Youths of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the Southwest, under the aegis of PDP Youths Congress, PDPYC, have berated President Muhammadu Buhari over the crisis rocking the House of Representatives.

The youths wondered why Buhari has remained silent in the face of what they described as flagrant lawlessness and authoritarianism being perpetrated by APC leaders in collaboration with Gbajabiamila.

Rising from its monthly meeting in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital, yesterday, the Convener, Comrade Oluwole Durojaiye, alleged that a meeting was held in Abuja on Friday night where Gbajabiamila was instructed by a certain leader of the APC to flush out about ten PDP members.

The youth group stated that Gbajabiamila had ignored the letter sent to him by the PDP and announced other members as minority principal officers.

The youths called on President Buhari to “stop playing ostrich to lawlessness being perpetrated in his name.”

They said, “the entire world knows the position of majority and minority parties in the parliament. The world knows that once the speaker and Deputy Speaker of the Parliament are elected, it is the majority and minority parties that appoint other principal officers.

“Therefore, if in a Federal Government headed by President Buhari, a man who claims to have integrity, a Speaker of the House of Representatives, who allowed APC to choose its majority principal officers but disallowed PDP from doing same, is now being directed to suspend notable members of opposition in the House, Nigerians are watching.

“President Buhari should remember that those party members of his that are perpetrating crude illegalities all in the desperate bid of a certain leader of the party to be president in 2023, will not be mentioned in future. Only the president will be mentioned when in future, Nigerians will make reference to whatever that is done now.

“Today, when making reference to those who ruled Nigeria in the past, no one will mention the names of those who worked with them and on this House of Reps issue, only the name of Buhari will be mentioned in future as both the President and leader of APC under whose rules of the house were violated and members threatened by a speaker who is fast becoming a dictator.