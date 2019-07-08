Lawyers Rue Supreme Court Ruling On Osun Poll

A civil rights organisation, Coalition of Public Interest Lawyers and Advocates, has expressed concern over the Supreme Court’s ruling affirming Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress as the winner of last year’s governorship election in Osun State.

The Convener of COPA, Pelumi Olajengbesi, in a statement over the weekend said the verdict had killed “the long vision of liberating Osun State”.

Olajengbesi said, “The journey to the disaffirmation of what we have long known as the truth has been arduous and trying. The path to justice was strewn with setbacks, proxy wars, shadow battles and concerted efforts which meticulously pulled the wool over the eyes of justice against the good people of Osun State.

“Our apex court substantially spat in the face of the Osun electorate, undermining a key feature of its very own creation being that manifest justice must be done and seen to be done at all times. We’ve witnessed a huge chunk of the integrity of the supreme court blown to bits, and by its insistence on disregarding a substantive suit whose merit affects the lives and livelihood of a state and its people to tow the path of technicality.”

The group commended the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Senator Ademola Adeleke, “whose effervescence, free spirit and resilience reinforced his faith in the courts to do right”.

Olajengbesi said, “Apparently, his faith in the courts and our judicial process has gone unrewarded and has been sacrificed on the alter of vain glorious pursuit of legalism and its damning rigidity.

“Some of us believe Adeleke duly won the election and a referendum by our people even though same has now been disregarded by the courts on the altar of legal summersaults.