Killing Of DPO, Others: Bayelsa CP Meets With Community Leaders

The Commissioner of Police in Bayelsa, Mr Uche Alozia, has scheduled a meeting with the Agudama-Ekpetiama community leadership over the July 1 attack on the community’s police station by unknown gunmen.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Asinim Butswat, disclosed this to newsmen in Yenagoa at the weekend.

Recall that the suspected gunmen last Monday invaded Agudama-Ekpetiama Police Station in Yenagoa Local Government Area, and killed four police personnel on duty, including the Divisional Police Officer (DPO).

The three other personnel, all sergeants, killed included a pregnant policewoman.

Butswat also said that the AIG Zone 5, Benin City had earlier visited the community on July 2.

He said no arrest had been made but investigations were on and efforts were being made to bring the culprits to book.

Meanwhile, a combined team of ‘Operation Puff Adder’ and the Police Command’s monitoring unit in Bayelsa have smashed a five-man car snatching syndicate operating in the state.

In a statement by the police spokesperson in the state, SP Asinim Butswat in Yenagoa, said they acted on a tip-off and arrested one Adebayo Bello ‘m’ 43years.

Butswat explained that Bello, a native of Osun and one Onomis Idegbe ‘m’ 35, were trailed by the operatives to Tombia Roundabout in Yenagoa.

“On July 1, 2019, some vehicles including a Toyota Camry L.E with Reg No KMK 188 CC, Toyota Camry L.E with Reg. No. AKD 925 FQ, Toyota Camry 2. OG, with Reg No SMK 775 CC and Toyota RAV4 Jeep, with Reg No. LSD 134 DC were recovered from their hideout at Obungha Community, Agudama-Ekpetiama, Yenagoa Local Government Area, Bayelsa State.

“The suspects have confessed to the crime and investigation is ongoing to arrest other fleeing gang members,” he said.