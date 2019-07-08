JAMB Set To Revalidate Biometrics Of Candidates Over Last 10 Years

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) says it will revalidate the biometrics of all candidates who have participated in its examination in the last 10 years.

This is contained in a statement by the board’s Head, Media and Information, Dr Fabian Benjamin, issued yesterday in Lagos.

According to the statement, the revalidation has become necessary in a bid to detect impersonation.

Benjamin said it had become a norm, each year, for the board to be flooded with application for correction of data after its Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

He said that the board had also vowed to make public the names of impostors in order to serve as deterrent to others, as well as stem the antics of ‘Professional Examination takers.’

“This step is taken as a result of the huge number of applications recorded by the board, aimed at perfecting fraudulent acts that had aided impersonation in the first instance.

“It should be noted that the board had, in recent times, been inundated with series of complaints bordering on change of names, state of origin, local government, gender, date of birth, telephone numbers, e-mail addresses and subject combination of candidates.